Kirkby's new leisure centre ‘will be something to behold’ as opening date edges closer

Located between Lindleys Lane and the current Festival Hall Leisure Centre, work started on the site in December 2020.

Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd MBE has been an advocate for the project since plans were first put forward and is especially excited about the swimming facilities coming to his hometown.

He said: “With quality pools available in Hucknall and Sutton, it’s brilliant that we’re now going to have excellent swimming facilities available for everyone in my hometown of Kirkby.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, Coun Arnie Hankin, chairman of Ashfield District Council, Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, and Theresa Hodgkinson, CEO of Ashfield District Council.

"Even if it’s not swimming the plans provide an activity for everyone so this really will be a hub for all the community. I’m very proud of what I have achieved in my sport and I’m sure having a leisure centre like this will bring through the next generation of world champion athletes from Ashfield.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, said: “This centre really will be something to behold. We have left no stone unturned in our planning and execution of this project and that will show when it opens next year.

“Working with our partners at Everyone Active and Kier Group, this will become the community hub that Kirkby deserves.

"The facility mix we’ve pulled together will provide something for everyone. Whether it’s swimming, climbing, hitting the gym, or even just stopping in for a cup of coffee, the centre will attract faces new and old from all kinds of backgrounds.”

Ashfield District Council is proud to have consulted closely with residents throughout the Kirkby Leisure Centre project, especially with neighbours, members and partners and residents are invited to come and have a look at the latest interior images and talk to the council on Wednesday, September 22. Project officers will be at Festival Hall between noon and 1pm and 5pm and 6pm.