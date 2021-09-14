Ashfield Council offers business boost to local firms

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Ashfield Council has offered support to businesses, helping them with Covid advice and funding.

With Covid restrictions being lifted, the council’s business support team has pledged to keep offering help and advice to business owners.

Coun Mathew Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: “Ashfield has a fantastic range of businesses from local independents to large multi-nationals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Ashfield Council's business support team.

“The pandemic has clearly had an impact on all businesses and the council has been working to support them throughout.

“With the recent announcement of more than £70 million coming to the cistrict as part of the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund to invest in local skills and regeneration, there has never been a better time to start, expand or move a business to here.

“Our business support team is on hand to talk through ideas and offer advice, offering a high-quality service helping businesses thrive here in Ashfield.”

Business Boost

As part of Succeed in Ashfield, business owners are now able to access the Business Boost Business Directory, described as a one-stop guide for business support opportunities ad contacts in the Nottinghamshire area.

The directory is available to businesses and individuals signed up to the Succeed in Ashfield Facebook and LinkedIn groups.

As well as access to the directory, the social media groups provide a community for local businesses to access information.

The business support team can be contacted at [email protected]