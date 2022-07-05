Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield and Eastwood, was delighted to present Sally Anne Kent with the award.

The MP decided to start the award scheme in 2021 after Jak Marshall was nominated for a trip to Go Ape.

Jak had lost his dad despite bravely performing CPR on him after he collapsed in the house and his story inspired Mr Anderson to create a Resident of the Month Award, with Jak being the first winner back in September 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson MP present Sally with her award

Every month residents are asked to nominate someone in the community who goes above and beyond to help others or improve their area.

It is always difficult to choose a winner but Lee was instantly inspired by Sally’s story.

Sally was nominated by the Our Centre charity in Kirkby where she has volunteered for 25 years. During this time she has immersed herself in everything from making drinks to organising the Christmas Pantomime and Sally has become family to all those who attend the groups.

But it hasn’t always been easy for Sally.

Sally has Down’s syndrome so she struggles to understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy foods and how it can affect you but despite this she has lost a total of four stone and four pounds thanks to Weight Watchers.