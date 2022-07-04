Ashfield and Eastwood MP joins campaign to help tackle anti-social behaviour

ASB Awareness Week – Making Communities Safer, which runs from July 18, to 22, aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

Organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events all across the UK involving Councils, Police Forces, Housing Associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that more than half of people (56 per cent) believe that ‘more needs to be done’ to tackle ASB in their community. However, after they witnessed or experienced ASB, a similar proportion of the public (57 per cent) said that they did not report it to anyone.

Ashfield and Eastwood MP, Lee Anderson, has show his support for ASB Awareness Week 2022

Lee Anderson MP is urging constituents not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB.

He takes this issue seriously and believes that hardworking people throughout this country should be able to live in peace and quiet, free from those who don’t wish to contribute to society. Incidents can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the local council, or to the police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.

Mr Anderson said: “I am pleased to offer my support to ASB Awareness Week 2022, and I am committed to ensuring that everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and community.

"I do not and I will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in Ashfield and Eastwood. My record clearly demonstrates my no-nonsense approach to this matter.

“I know from talking to constituents, and from my experiences of being from Ashfield, that ASB is a major area of public concern that needs to be addressed on both a local and national level.

"Since becoming an MP, I have regularly engaged with the local community about the issue of ASB by holding surveys to gauge views and handing out leaflets on the doorstep.