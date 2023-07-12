Kirkby unveiled as location for new banking hub following 'community request'

Cash machine network Link has today announced, following a “community request”, Kirkby is to receive a banking hub in the second phase of the scheme.

Link said banking hubs are a “shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone”.

Chris Ashton, Link head of banking services, said: “Access to cash and face-to-face services are still vital for millions of people across the UK.

The old Lloyds Bank branch on Station Street, Kirkby, which closed in February 2022. It was described as the 'last bank standing' before its closure. (Photo by: Google Maps)

“We’re pleased to recommend the new hub for Kirkby which should be up and running next year.”

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters. Major banks will work on a rota, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Banks involved in the scheme include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money.

Seven banking hubs have already been established across England and Scotland, with Kirkby among the second phase of four towns announced today.

It comes after all the town’s existing bank branches closed.

Welcoming the hub, Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, said: “This is great news for the people in my home town of Kirkby who were extremely angry at the recent bank closures on the high street.

“Thank goodness Link has stepped in to provide this valuable service which will not only benefit the people of Kirkby but also its businesses.”

The banking hub will be delivered by Cash Access UK.