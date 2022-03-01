Kirkby trampoline park's fundraising birthday bash to help student fund Nepal trip

The trampoline park celebrated their birthday with a day of party games, face painting, raffles and tombolas to raise money for a number of good causes, one of which was to send one of their youngest employees on a special expedition to Nepal with her school.

The event raised hundreds of pounds for charity and provided Ami Gilbert, a Sutton Community Academy pupil, with £298 towards her fundraising goal of £3,500, which will allow her to camp at the base of Mount Everest.

Ami works at the Kirkby trampoline park at weekends and has been saving her wages alongside doing odd jobs for family and babysitting to raise extra cash, and has collected an impressive £674 in total so far.

The fundraiser raised hundreds for worthy causes

Ami will now be planning a number of events over the coming months to raise further funds for the trip.

The trip has been organised by Sutton Community Academy for a number of their students and will take place in April 2023.

Expedition leader Brett Jones explains: “At Sutton Community Academy, our aim has always been to help our students grow into successful, confident, and ambitious adults.

"To do this, they need more than an academic education; social and cultural enrichment has a huge impact on young people’s development and inspires them to achieve more.

Ami Gilbert is hoping to raise £3,500 to fund her trip.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be supporting a group of our students on this expedition.

"This is a huge undertaking, representing a rare and invaluable experience for these deserving young people.

"This trip will allow them to expand their horizons, developing a cultural understanding of the world beyond their immediate local area.

"You might think of it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but we believe that for these young people, it will be a platform to many more incredible adventures, experiences, and achievements throughout their lives.”

The event marked five years since the trampoline park opened.