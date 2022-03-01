Pop n Roll Desserts are opening their newest chain on Mansfield’s West Gate after a successful move from online sales to their first high street shop in Burton-on-Trent just five months ago.

With a huge menu of desserts such as cookie pies, milkshakes, bubble tea and handmade rolling ice cream, the family-run business will offer their sweet treats to eat-in or takeaway customers when they open on Saturday, March 5.

The team are a family of bakers with 17 years experience, and owners Ali Rashid – a well-known motivational athlete – and food blogger Mohsin Hussain are hoping to bring something new to the town centre with their range of desserts and positive ethos.

The new dessert shop opens on Saturday

Mr Rashid explained: “We are different from other desserts outlets as we focus on baked in-house desserts such as cake pops and cookie pies.

“We also make our own rolling ice cream from our own tried and tested secret formula, which always gets rave reviews by all who try it.

"We only opened our Burton-on-Trent store five short months ago and the feedback was fantastic across the board, so we decided Mansfield was the next town we wanted to open in.

“We shall be opening a diner for eating in, as well as being a takeout dessert outlet, and we will also be offering our diner as the perfect location for birthday parties and events.”

The menu consists of baked goods, milkshakes, rolled ice cream and bubble tea.

Pop n Roll has quickly built a strong reputation with five star reviews across the board and is also looking to recruit Mansfield and Ashfield residents to work at their new store.

Mr Rashid continued: “We are hoping to recruit young people and give them the opportunity to grow with our brand.

“We are really hoping to bring something new to the town and to make a success of our new venue.”

The diner opens this Saturday, March 5, and will sell freshly baked cookie pies, cake pops, cheesecakes, cookie dough, brownies, waffle pops, milkshakes and bubble tea to name a few.

For more information check out Pop n Roll Desserts on Facebook

