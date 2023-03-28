Kirkby students help raise money for Children in Need selling hot dogs and donuts

BTEC work skills students at the Kirkby centre chose Children in Need as their chosen charity and got to work planning a fundraising event.

They also contacted local supermarkets to see if they would donate products as well and Tesco Mansfield and Morrisons Mansfield supplied hotdogs and donuts, which inspired the name for the event, ‘Dough Dogs’.

Hayley Carrington, community champion at Asda in Sutton, also attended with hot dogs and condiments, as well as Children in Need merchandise such as T-shirts, banners, badges and Pudsey ears.

Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need

There was even a surprise visit from the Children in Need mascot himself, Pudsey Bear.

The students helped raise £501 in total.

Ross Martin, Ashfield Post-16 work skills teacher, said: “These students did an incredible job. They showed outstanding teamworking skills, communication skills, customer service skills and general all-round employability skills.

“Each one brought something to the table and I know that they enjoyed it and feel proud that they had the confidence to pull it off in front of 600 students and staff.”

Student Asen Alekov, said: “You have to be bold and encourage people to buy, it’s for charity.”

Linda Maguire, head of Ashfield Post-16, said: “There was a real buzz across campus. This it has to be one of the most successful fundraisers ever.

“It’s always a wonderful sight to see students going above and beyond, especially for a cause that will help so many others.”

