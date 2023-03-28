News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
3 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Kirkby students help raise money for Children in Need selling hot dogs and donuts

Students at Ashfield Post-16 Centre raised more than £500 for Children in Need at their ‘Dough Dogs’ fundraising event.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:48 BST

BTEC work skills students at the Kirkby centre chose Children in Need as their chosen charity and got to work planning a fundraising event.

They also contacted local supermarkets to see if they would donate products as well and Tesco Mansfield and Morrisons Mansfield supplied hotdogs and donuts, which inspired the name for the event, ‘Dough Dogs’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hayley Carrington, community champion at Asda in Sutton, also attended with hot dogs and condiments, as well as Children in Need merchandise such as T-shirts, banners, badges and Pudsey ears.

Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Most Popular

There was even a surprise visit from the Children in Need mascot himself, Pudsey Bear.

The students helped raise £501 in total.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Additional funding for Mansfield charity NIDAS to help support children affected...

Ross Martin, Ashfield Post-16 work skills teacher, said: “These students did an incredible job. They showed outstanding teamworking skills, communication skills, customer service skills and general all-round employability skills.

Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need

“Each one brought something to the table and I know that they enjoyed it and feel proud that they had the confidence to pull it off in front of 600 students and staff.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Student Asen Alekov, said: “You have to be bold and encourage people to buy, it’s for charity.”

Linda Maguire, head of Ashfield Post-16, said: “There was a real buzz across campus. This it has to be one of the most successful fundraisers ever.

“It’s always a wonderful sight to see students going above and beyond, especially for a cause that will help so many others.”

Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Ashfield Post 16 Centre students had a fundraising event for Children in Need
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Students