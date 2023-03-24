Additional funding for Mansfield charity NIDAS to help support children affected by domestic abuse

The £1m funding bid has been awarded to help tackle a growing need for support for some of the county’s most vulnerable children.

A number of organisations have partnered with The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire to deliver vital programmes and services to improve the offer for children directly affected by domestic abuse in Nottinghamshire, including NIDAS, Equation, Imara, Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, and JUNO Women’s Aid.

The CADA partners will directly undertake primary and secondary prevention activity to tackle potential cycles of abuse and violence.

The funding will help support a range of services, including therapeutic mother and child group programmes, early years specialist training and creative therapies

Nottinghamshire Police reported recording more than 4,000 domestic abuse crimes in 2021-2022, which happened when at least one child was present.

Nottingham Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry said: “The trauma of experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse can be life-changing for children, making them more vulnerable to becoming a victim or perpetrator of further crimes in later life.

“This funding will allow us to help more children at the earliest opportunity, giving them a better chance of recovering from harm and going on to lead a normal life.”

Sarah Dagley, CEO at NIDAS said: “We were delighted to receive the additional funding to support the delivery of the DART programme and increase capacity for our Art Therapy service.

"At NIDAS, one of the most important aspects of the work that we do is to ensure that those affected by domestic abuse have the best opportunity to rebuild their lives and recover after abuse. Both these projects support this and ensure that children and young people have access to the support they need to increase opportunity and better outcomes for their futures.