Kirkby school says goodbye to 'supportive' teacher who is leaving after 23 years

Tracey started her career in year six and worked her way down through the years to Foundation where she now works as a higher-level teaching assistant in Foundation One.

Tracy said: “I have mixed feelings about leaving. I’m a bit emotional.

"I am happy that I will be able to spend more time with my family, but sad to be leaving all of my friends.

Tracey Darrington and children from Little Caterpillars Class

“I will miss the children so much because I love being with children, and I will miss my friends on the staff.

“I will be spending more time with my mum and dad in the Lake District, and also my son lives in South Wales, so hopefully we can spend more time visiting.”

“I really want the children to continue to work hard so they can go out into life and do what they want to do.

"I know that staff will continue to make children’s lives full of fun and love and enriching them with their knowledge.

“I particularly loved working with the youngest children because it’s a great opportunity to give them a good start.

“I do occasionally see some of my former pupils in supermarkets all grown up. Many of them have returned to the school with their young families and I have taught their children too.”

Kim Tucker, headteacher, said: “Tracey Darrington has worked at Greenwood for 23 years, and for many years as part of our Foundation Stage One Team.

"She has taught nearly every pupil in school and most of their parents too.

“Tracey is such a lovely lady who deserves a very long and happy retirement. Tracey has supported children and many families in their child's first years at school and has made a difference to every one of them. Greenwood will really miss her.”

Nichola Johnson, higher level teaching assistant, said: “We are going to really miss her. She has developed lots of children and given them a flying start to their journey.

"It will be a big adjustment to work without her here.