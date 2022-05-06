Last year Ashfield District Council announced plans to invest almost half a million pounds to parks, play areas and open spaces across Kirkby.

One of the biggest projects to come to the area was Hornbeam Park.

Located next to the Great Portland Park estate, a new open space and infrastructure was completed by Vistry Homes Ltd.

The new park has been built near Sorrel Drive, Kirkby

As part of the planning permission for building the housing, Section 106 funding of £177,900 was committed to the play area.

However delays and issues have meant that Hornbeam Park is still not open to the public and residents are demanding answers.

Residents of Portland Park estate who wish to remain anonymous said: “Our children are desperate to go on the play area and my son can see it from his bedroom window.

"As residents we are so upset that the council aren’t doing enough to move this along and get the park open.”

Coun Daniel Williamson, ward councillor for Kirkby Cross and Portland, said: “I completely share the anger and frustration of residents who have waited so long for this park to open but have been denied by delays caused by the developers.

“The open space is currently owned by the housing developer. Before we can adopt the park and open it to residents, it has to be a certain standard, and the developers have yet to meet these standards.

"Once it has been bought to an adoptable standard we will take ownership and open the park.

"We will continue to work with the developers to reach a swift resolution, so the fantastic park can finally be enjoyed by residents.”

A spokesman from Vistry said: “The play area has been installed and is ready to transfer to the council.

"We are agreeing new access to the play area to meet the council’s requirements, the access they have requested falls on third party land.