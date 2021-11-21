Kirkby panto group celebrates five-figure culture grant

Glitter Pantomimes, of Urban Road, Kirkby, specialises in ‘everything panto has to offer from sets, costume, props, music, scripts and special effects. having been launched in 2010, ‘with a strong vision of creating a unique, high-quality scenery and costume hire company that would service the pantomime industry for both professional theatres and amateur dramatics’.

And it has now been awarded £46.373 from the Culture Recovery Fund, helping the arts industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic which saw an almost complete shutdown of live performances for 18 months

Hundreds of arts, heritage and cultural organisations across England are receiving a share of £107 million in the latest round of grants, including 52 from the East Midlands sharing £5.6m.

Blackwell-based Opus Music CIC specialises in making music with people in health and social care settings.

Opus Music Community Interest Company, of Dodgewell Close, Blackwell, ‘leaders in making music with people in health and social care settings’ has been awarded £27,070.

Nick Cutts, Opus chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this much-needed support from the fund.

“Through this grant we are now able to bring the health and wellbeing benefits of music and music-making to many more people, especially those experiencing isolation alongside other health challenges.

“We can now continue developing our highly-acclaimed musician and healthcare staff training programmes, including the adaptation of these for online platforms, ensuring music and music-making continue to be embedded within the health and care offer.

“The fund is critical in supporting the ongoing development of this important practice, and the vital role Opus plays within the sector.”

Funding

Darren Henley, Arts Council England chief executive, has welcomed the latest round of funding.

He said: “This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.

“It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives.”