Mansfield drink driver crashed and claimed his car had been stolen before coming clean
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ricky Niessen lost control of his Vauxhall Astra at a roundabout on Kirklington Road, Rainworth, at 11.15pm on July 5, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.
A witness heard "a massive bang" and a female passenger tell Niessen to take the handbrake off so they could move the car while Niessen threw clear glass bottles away.
The witness shouted he was an idiot as all three walked away and got into an Audi, which was later located in Mansfield.
A breath test revealed Niessen had 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard he claimed his Astra had been stolen and he was trying to follow the culprit.
In his first interview he accepted drinking beer at home and having owned the car for five years before making no comment. But he accepted being the driver when he returned for a second interview.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said Niessen, of previous good character, "made a terrible error of judgement" and then compounded it by inventing a "veneer-thin" lie.
“After he was released he realised he had been an idiot," he said. "Although he behaved foolishly and stupidly, he is a decent person."
Mr Perry said Niessen's mistake will cost him his "dream job" as an electrician and restrict visits with his children.
"It was out of character,” he said. “He has to think about what he has done. He was on the cusp of being over the limit.”
Niessen, aged 28, of Sanderling Way, Forest Town, admitted drink driving and obstructing a police officer when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
“Despite a low reading you were over the limit,” the presiding magistrate told him. “You were incredibly foolish to lie to the police. To your credit you did admit it fully.”
He was fined £666 with a £266 surcharge and £85. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.