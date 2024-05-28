Kirkby man charged with eight offences following report of assault in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkby man has been charged with eight offences following an alleged assault which left a woman in her 30s with injuries to her arms, legs and face.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Waterside Leisure Park, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, just after 1.10am on Monday, May 27, after a woman reported being assaulted.

On arrival, officers found a woman in need of assistance, and a significant amount of damage to the caravan, the outside gate, and a mobile phone which had been smashed.

Both were believed to have been known to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodgkinson was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

The man reportedly left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Steven Hodgkinson, 35, of Cherry Avenue, Kirkby, has been charged with eight offences, including assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, drink driving, driving without insurance, and failing to stop.