Kirkby man charged with eight offences following report of assault in Lincolnshire
Officers were called to a disturbance at Waterside Leisure Park, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, just after 1.10am on Monday, May 27, after a woman reported being assaulted.
On arrival, officers found a woman in need of assistance, and a significant amount of damage to the caravan, the outside gate, and a mobile phone which had been smashed.
Both were believed to have been known to each other.
The man reportedly left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
Steven Hodgkinson, 35, of Cherry Avenue, Kirkby, has been charged with eight offences, including assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, drink driving, driving without insurance, and failing to stop.
Hodgkinson was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, May 28).