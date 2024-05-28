Suspect charged after spate of shop thefts in Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th May 2024, 10:07 BST
A suspect has been charged after a series of shop thefts in Mansfield.

Police officers have been investigating a series of offences at supermarkets and convenience stores where food and alcohol have been stolen.

Jamie Cooke, aged 38, has been charged with nine counts of theft for alleged offences on April 27 and 28, and for others on May 1, 2 and 3.

Cooke, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday, May 24.