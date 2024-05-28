Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspect has been charged after a series of shop thefts in Mansfield.

Police officers have been investigating a series of offences at supermarkets and convenience stores where food and alcohol have been stolen.

Jamie Cooke, aged 38, has been charged with nine counts of theft for alleged offences on April 27 and 28, and for others on May 1, 2 and 3.

