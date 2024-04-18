Kirkby library set to screen the best of Mansfield Town Film Festival 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town Film Festival is partnering with Inspire – Nottinghamshire Council's cultural organisation for libraries and archives – to screen a selection of prize-winning short films that feature women's, LGBTQIA+, and working-class voices, as well as local and international talents.

One of the county-wide Inspire screenings will take place on Friday, April 26, at 2pm at Kirkby Library.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, platforming diverse working class talent, took place in July 2023 and attracted the attention of BAFTA-winning filmmaker Ken Loach, who opened the festival. It was a first for the town.

Granny is a true story set in Preston 1972, all about Lizzy Ashcroft, an older woman living alone. Picture: Mansfield Town Film Festival

On the partnership with Inspire, festival director Jay Martin, said: “This partnership in particular is to help towards our mission to make film accessible to all across Nottinghamshire and share the magic of Mansfield Town Film Festival across the county.”

Festival organisers will give an introduction to each film, sharing insights into the film-making process and judging decisions.

The adult-only screening will be held on the first floor of the building and has good lift access, with wheelchair spaces available.

Doors will open 10 minutes before the screening.

Additional accessibility questions or event queries can be directed to [email protected]

Tickets for the event cost £2 per person and are now available on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/best-of-mansfield-town-film-festival-tickets-859428011317?ref=inspirewebsite#tickets or from the library.