Kirkby Leisure Centre is nearly complete as clip ‘n climb wall and splash pad are now installed

Located between Lindleys Lane and the current Festival Hall Leisure Centre, work started on the site in December 2020, and the centre has undergone a £15.5 million construction.

The Clip ‘n Climb wall, the only one in Nottinghamshire outside of Nottingham city centre, stretches the full height of the leisure centre and provides a unique climbing experience. Climbers are clipped into the wall with a harness and then able to tackle the different climbing zones. The climbing wall is suitable for both adults and children.

The splash pad is a family friendly wet play area featuring fun aquatic play equipment, such as tippers and splashers. The splash pad will provide hours of entertainment for families and children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Coun Jason Zadrozny (right) and Theresa Hodgkinson, CEO of the council, at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “It’s incredible to be able to see the final finishing touches go into Kirkby’s new leisure centre.

"The new equipment including the clip ‘n climb wall and splash pad will provide something new and exciting for our residents.

"We are providing the best possible facilities for our residents to use, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”

Kirkby Leisure Centre will encompass a 25m pool with flexible floor and separate leisure pool, a sports hall which can transform into a cinema, health and fitness suite with a full gym, two multi activity studios, group cycling studio and wellbeing toning and rehabilitation suite.

The centre will eventually replace the Festival Hall which will make way to create further parking.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “It’s fantastic to see the facility come to life in the shadow of the Festival Hall which has served the people of Ashfield since the 1950’s.

“We have the same hopes and even greater expectations for the new facility, which will see huge benefits for all residents and create a vibrant hub for the community.”