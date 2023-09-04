Kirkby hot food takeaway plans get the cold shoulder from Ashfield Council

The plans were seeking permission to change the use of the ground floor of a property on Church Street from a shop, into a hot food takeaway.

In addition, the plans also included an external staircase to the first-floor living accommodation above the shop and a single-storey extension to the rear.

The proposals received a number of objections from nearby residents, highlighting concerns over increased traffic and the impact it would have on the area, increased noise, particularly at night and the increased chances of rodents and other animals being attracted by rubbish and waste food and cooking fats and oils.

Outlining its reasons for rejecting the proposals, Ashfield Council said: “The development would cause less than susbstanial harm to the signifcance, character and appearance of the wider Kirkby Cross Conservation Area.

"Less than substantial harm would also be caused to nearby Grade II-listed buildings and a Scheduled Ancient Monument by introducing an inapporiately-designed development within their setting.

“No justification has been put forward to support the development and no wider public benefits have been identified.

"It is considered the proposed development would have a detrimental impact upon the residential amenity of nearby residents due to the level of noise and general disturbance be generated as a direct result of the nature, scale and level of activity associated with the business.