News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Plans to turn old Kirkby snooker hall into flats get the green light

A former snooker hall in Kirkby is to be converted into flats.
By John Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST

Plans were submitted to Ashfield Council earlier this year detailing proposals to convert the former Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall on Chapel Street into three one-bedroom flats.

The snooker hall closed in March last year and has been empty ever since.

Prior to being a snooker venue, it was a Methodist chapel.

Permission has been granted to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: GooglePermission has been granted to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: Google
Permission has been granted to turn the old Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall into flats. Photo: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting papers for the proposals said: “The first-floor areas of the former chapel have been used for residential use for many years.

“The present proposals do not affect the use of the first-floor areas.

“A large area of unused/underused land includes an access driveway from the main road between the existing building and two adjacent two-storey stone cottages which are owned by the applicants and are currently rented out.

“The proposal to divide the area into three small residential units provides an opportunity to bring this vacant area back to some viable use, at the same to add some much-needed residential units to the housing stock of the district.”

Read More
Independent councillors call for united front to fight child poverty
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Papers continued that each of the new units will have its own front entrance and facilities and each would be self-contained with its own mains services.

Historic England said it had no comments or objections to the proposals unless any signifcant material changes were to be made to the plans as they stand.

Ashfield Council’s planning committee said it had decided to grant permission for the plans to go ahead as they were satisfied they were in keeping with the policies and proposals of the Ashfield local plan.

Related topics:England