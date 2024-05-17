Kirkby former miner pursues music dream with filmmaker friend over 'fish and chips'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rob Saunders is a 67-year-old former miner from Kirkby who has been pursuing his passion for music since retiring.
Rob draws inspiration from bands and orchestras, with a life-long love of music.
He has played in several local bands and always aspired to be part of an orchestra, which is where he developed his love for instruments.
In recent years, Rob met 21-year-old film student Ben Wadsworth while the latter was working at The Wyvern pub.
Despite the 46-year age gap, the two hit it off and became good friends after discussing their creative interests and suggested plans to collaborate.
Ben said he edited Rob's video ‘The Fish and Chips Song,’ which features various scenes in Skegness and some local Nottinghamshire landmarks.
Ben said: “Rob and I would talk a lot as he'd sit close to the bar.
“He told me about his music dreams and when he learned I could make something with him, he was ecstatic and began putting things into motion.
“He was the driving force behind everything and I fully believed in him.
“When he said he was going to do it, I knew he meant it. I'm just thankful he took me up on this.”
Rob is currently working on new music, including an emotional piece about teaching his son and grandson.
He said he would love to collaborate with Ben on future music videos.
Ben added: “It's inspiring to see Rob chase his dreams. It inspires me to not give up on mine.”
Rob, who is a family man, said: “Since my kinds became older and moved out, I found time to pursue music again.
“But my influences are very much my family. They filmed the music video for me. I get inspiration from them in all that I do.”
Readers can check out Rob’s music on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/@robsaunders1461
Ben and Rob expressed their gratitude towards everyone who has supported their work and given their video a thumbs up.
While Rob aspires to write and produce more music, Ben plans to continue his editing and filmmaking after graduating from university.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.