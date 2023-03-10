Kirkby ‘flying skips’ postponed due to bad weather
The Flying Skips, scheduled to be in Kirkby and the Selston area tomorrow have been postponed due to the weather.
Instead, the visit of the extra bin lorries will take place on SatuRoaday, March 18.
Ashfield Council said residents will be able to bring excess waste, small bulky items, toys, and bric-a-brac to the ‘flying skips’.
Times and locations:
8.30-9.15am – Providence Road, near Franklin Road; Lindley Street, near Desborough Road; Angela Avenue, near Westfield Road; Western Avenue, near Central Avenue; and Wentworth Road, near St Mellion Way.
9.30-10.15am – Rutland Road, near Westmorland Way; Lathkill Drive, near Victoria Road; Arthur Green Avenue; Balfour Street, near Forest Street; and Banks Avenue, near Sycamore Avenue.
10.30-11.15am – Plainspot Road. near Frances Street; Royal Oak Drive, near Oakham Drive; Sherwood Street, Main Street; Walesby Drive, Richmond Road; and Vernon Road, near school.
11.30am-12.15pm – Westbourne Road, near church; Mayfield Street, near Pinxton Road; Byron Fields, Annesley; Ashwood Avenue; and Edward Street, near Lowmoor Road.
Coun Samantha Deakin, council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said “We have to put the safety of our bin crews, and residents, first and so we have made the decision to postpone the Flying Skips. We know how useful residents find the Flying Skips so we will be giving Kirkby and the Rural residents the opportunity to use this service in a weeks time instead.”