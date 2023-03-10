Best places to go sledging in Mansfield and Ashfield
Mansfield has had its first proper snowfall this year and people have been making the most of it.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago
Schools have been closed so families have been heading out to build snowmen and go sledging.
So we have compiled some of the best place to go sledging in and around Mansfield so you can make the most of the snow before it melts.
Send us your photos of you enjoying the snow and keep an eye on our website for updates of school and road closures.
Page 1 of 2