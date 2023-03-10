Mansfield has had its first proper snowfall this year and people have been making the most of it.

Schools have been closed so families have been heading out to build snowmen and go sledging.

So we have compiled some of the best place to go sledging in and around Mansfield so you can make the most of the snow before it melts.

Send us your photos of you enjoying the snow and keep an eye on our website for updates of school and road closures.

1 . Best places to sledge Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield Photo: Shelley Marriott Photo Sales

2 . Best places to sledge Sutton Lawn Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

3 . Best places to sledge Carr Bank Park, Mansfield Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Best places to sledge Jacksons Field in Mansfield Photo: Google Photo Sales