Best places to go sledging in Mansfield and Ashfield

Mansfield has had its first proper snowfall this year and people have been making the most of it.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago

Schools have been closed so families have been heading out to build snowmen and go sledging.

So we have compiled some of the best place to go sledging in and around Mansfield so you can make the most of the snow before it melts.

Send us your photos of you enjoying the snow and keep an eye on our website for updates of school and road closures.

Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield

Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield

Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield

Photo: Shelley Marriott

Sutton Lawn

Sutton Lawn

Sutton Lawn

Photo: Anne Shelley

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield

Carr Bank Park, Mansfield

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Jacksons Field in Mansfield

Jacksons Field in Mansfield

Jacksons Field in Mansfield

Photo: Google

