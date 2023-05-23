News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby fishing shop raises more than £350 for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

By John Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

Lockdown Baits, Urban Road Business Park, held a charity barbecue to mark its first anniversary on the estate.

The event was attended by Coun David Walters, in one of his last engagements as Ashfield Council chairman, and Coun Jamie Bell, who supports the shop.

Ashfield Council chairman Coun David Walters was the special guest at Lockdown Baits' first anniversary barbecueAshfield Council chairman Coun David Walters was the special guest at Lockdown Baits' first anniversary barbecue
Steve Droushiotis, one of shop’s owners, said: “We’d like to thank Coun Walters for being our special guest.

“It was great to see customers old and new as we celebrated our first anniversary trading in Kirkby.

“We also welcomed special guests from the fishing industry to talk about fishing, tactics and give advice.

“It was brilliant to raise some money for the air ambulance, which does a critical job in the fishing industry.

“We’d also like to thank all the local Kirkby businesses than donated goods to our raffle.”

Coun Walters said: “It was great to visit this tremendous shop and it was fascinating to hear all about a thriving fishing industry and raise money for a vital charity at the same time.

“At a time when many retailers are struggling, Lockdown Baits is bucking the trend and it was brilliant to mark their first anniversary trading in Kirkby.”

