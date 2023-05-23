Kirkby fishing shop raises more than £350 for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

Lockdown Baits, Urban Road Business Park, held a charity barbecue to mark its first anniversary on the estate.

The event was attended by Coun David Walters, in one of his last engagements as Ashfield Council chairman, and Coun Jamie Bell, who supports the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Council chairman Coun David Walters was the special guest at Lockdown Baits' first anniversary barbecue

Steve Droushiotis, one of shop’s owners, said: “We’d like to thank Coun Walters for being our special guest.

“It was great to see customers old and new as we celebrated our first anniversary trading in Kirkby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also welcomed special guests from the fishing industry to talk about fishing, tactics and give advice.

“It was brilliant to raise some money for the air ambulance, which does a critical job in the fishing industry.

“We’d also like to thank all the local Kirkby businesses than donated goods to our raffle.”

Coun Walters said: “It was great to visit this tremendous shop and it was fascinating to hear all about a thriving fishing industry and raise money for a vital charity at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad