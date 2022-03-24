The supplies were sent by Brightwake Ltd, a research and development based Medical Technology company with a particular focus on Wound Care, alongside All Saints Church. Hanworth.

Steve Cotton, managing director, got in touch with Rev’d Sergiy Diduk, the Priest-in-Charge at All Saints Church Hanworth, after learning about his humanitarian aid mission from his son who is an old school friend of Sergiy’s son.

Sergiy and a team of volunteers have so far sent 11 van loads of supplies to Ukraine, from medical supplies to nappies. The team has put in hours of support, from sorting and packing products, to coordinating transport, and even driving the supplies into Poland for onward shipping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkby based medical technology company sent 14 Pallets of wound care dressings to Ukraine

Mr Cotton said: “Like the rest of the world, we have been shocked and saddened to see the unfolding events in Ukraine.

"The images, videos and news reports coming out of the country are horrifying, but we are continually moved by the acts of generosity and bravery we have seen as a result.

"We have been inspired by hospitals across the UK who have sent medical supplies to treat people in Ukraine as fighting continues across the country, and by those doctors, anaesthetists and surgeons who have travelled to Ukraine to work in field hospitals.

“We want to show our support to the people of Ukraine through our actions, we are a company that embodies care and compassion into everything we do, we know our dressings and intraoperative kits can help so we felt we had a duty to send them over as quickly as possible.

“We hope that our donation has a small positive impact, and that continual worldwide support will lead to a positive outcome.”

The pallets were shipped to Poland on Thursday, March 24, with Europa Worldwide Group, who supported the effort by waiving all shipping fees.