And after completing the challenge they raised £579.

Caroline Smith, assistant manager, said: “We just felt like we needed to do something to help and show support so we wanted to raise as much as we can by taking on this challenge.

"The members have been awesome. We had one member jump onto a spin bike and covered a good 30km and then I woke to a message in the morning from the same member to say she went back later in the early hours to do more because she felt she needed too.

Staff and club members at Anytime Fitness Sutton used cardio equipment to travel 2,640km.

"Honestly everyone has been incredible."

