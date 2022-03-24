Gym staff and members travel from Sutton to Ukraine to raise funds
Staff and members of Anytime Fitness Sutton set themselves the challenge to travel the 2,640km to Kyiv, Ukraine, using cardio equipment.
And after completing the challenge they raised £579.
Caroline Smith, assistant manager, said: “We just felt like we needed to do something to help and show support so we wanted to raise as much as we can by taking on this challenge.
"The members have been awesome. We had one member jump onto a spin bike and covered a good 30km and then I woke to a message in the morning from the same member to say she went back later in the early hours to do more because she felt she needed too.
"Honestly everyone has been incredible."
