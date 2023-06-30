Kirkby family business supplied coffin used for Lola's funeral in Eastenders

Steve Soult Limited based at Lowmoor Business Park, Kirkby, is a family run coffin manufacturer which provides bespoke coffins and caskets throughout the UK.

Kirstie Cheetham, customer services, Steve Soult Limited, said: “We have manufactured quite a few coffins/caskets for TV programmes in the past and we are a member of ‘The Guild of Master Craftsmen’.

“One of our loyal customers, Tim from A C Tadman Funeral Directors, who organises all the funerals for Eastenders, contacted us to see if we could supply our Britannia casket for Lola which we were more than happy to do.

Steve Soult Limited provided its Brittania casket for Lola's funeral in Eastenders

“From the point of the order coming over to us to this being despatched for delivery, we have several processes which must be followed to ensure this is crafted to the highest standards.”

The episode featuring Lola’s funeral aired on BBC One on Tuesday, June 27, and is still available on BBC iPlayer.

A post on the Steve Soult Limited Facebook page said: “We are proud and privileged to have seen our workmanship with the beautiful Brittania casket on Eastenders.

"It was an emotional send off for Lola who died from a brain tumour.

"The white Brittania casket was engraved with Lola’s name and intricate heart detailing.”

Kirstie said: “Our team ensured they tuned in on to watch Lola’s funeral.

"We all felt great pride watching this and knowing that we all had a part to play in manufacturing this product and being part of the Steve Soult Ltd family.

“The feedback we have received from our loyal customers and members of the public has been immense and we are grateful for the continued support from everyone.

“No matter what the request is we will always endeavour to meet the families’ requirements for their loved one’s coffin/casket through personalisation and we are market leaders in this area.