Kirkby couple win big at national hair and beauty awards with 'highly recommended' salon
Catherine Sawyer and her partner, Tim Gregorczyk, have achieved great success at the national hair and beauty awards.
Catherine, who runs CLS Hair Lounge at 14 Kingsway, Kirkby, was named as one of the top 50 hairstylists in the UK, alongside Tim.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards is a competition that celebrates the “exceptional talents and contributions” of hairdressers, stylists, beauticians, and salons across the nation.
The couple were issued UK Hair and Beauty certificates to mark their prestigious achievements as they were shortlisted from thousands of applicants from across the country.
Catherine’s salon ranked 35th for ‘Best Salon Decor’ and she came 34th for ‘Hair Stylist of the Year’ out of 50 names.
Tim ranked 27th for ‘Hair Stylist of the Year’ – entering the top 50 list too.
CLS Hair Lounge, as found online at www.facebook.com/clshairlounge, was also awarded “highly recommended”.
Catherine, who opened the salon three years ago, said the recognition “means everything”.
She added: “I’ve worked really hard over the years – working extremely long days and days off to build my business, so getting the recognition really makes all the blood sweat and tears along the way worth it… It means everything.”
Last year, Catherine’s salon was recognised as one of the top 10 in the district by The UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
The expectant mum expressed her gratitude for the support and is contemplating expanding her team later this year, following the successful three years of the salon.
