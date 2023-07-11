Tony Wallis and his wife, of St John’s Avenue, wants to site the memorial just inside the gates of Kingsway New Cemetery, on Kingsway.

Mr Wallis said: “We went everywhere around Ashfield looking for the safest place to put it.

“We evetually decided Kingsway New Cemetery on the corner by the gate on the right-hand side where people could see it when they walked past or went by in a car.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on royal duty together in 2009. Picture: David Parker/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"And a cemetery is a place where people don’t cause damage, so that’s where we’re doing it.”

Papers for the plans reveal the monument would be two metres high, with a pointed top piece and feature a ceramic photo of the royal couple and an inscription. It would be made of polished or fine-honed granite.

Mr Wallis said: “It’s really nice what’s we’ve designed.

Plans for a new memorial to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been submitted to Ashfield Council. Photo: Google

“It’s six feet, six inches tall, it’s got the Queen and Prince Philip at the top and then just below there will be the Queen on a horse, one on each side, then the inscription, and then halfway down will be the Queen and Prince Philip with Corgi dogs and then at the bottom will be Paddington Bear.”

Mr Wallis said he was doing this for the community and hopes the council will not block the plans.