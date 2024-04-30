Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rosie was born on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 24 weeks, weighing 1lb 7oz.

She was born at King’s Mill Hospital through a very quick and rare 'en caul' delivery.

This means that she was delivered inside an intact amniotic sac, a phenomenon that occurs in 1 out of 80,000 babies.

Baby Rosie, pictured with her MiniBoo.

A few hours after her birth, Rosie was transferred to Nottingham City NICU, which is specifically designed to care for babies born from 22 weeks.

Rosie’s parents, Ryan, 39, and 37-year-old Leanne, were told throughout the labour that babies born at 24 weeks have a 1/6 chance of surviving the birth, as the couple were told to prepare for the worst.

Ryan said: “Rosie not only survived the birth, but she had an abnormally long period of stability during her first week of life.

“We were warned about the NICU rollercoaster but nothing could prepare us for the journey.”

Rosie's parents, Ryan and Leanne.

Many newborn babies have a valve that is open and allows blood to flow to and from the heart.

This valve is known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). Normally, these valves close shortly after birth.

However, in premature babies, the valve might not close properly, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction.

In the case of Rosie, she had a large PDA.

Despite undergoing treatment, the valve didn't close properly, and it eventually restricted the blood flow to her kidneys, causing renal failure.

Rosie passed away at just 30 days old, but in her short life, she taught her parents about love, heartbreak, and strength.

Leanne said: “All of the doctors and consultants were incredible and the nurses that cared for Rosie every minute of the day are literal angels.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to all the staff at Nottingham City for their specialist care.”

The couple hope to pay tribute to their late baby, Rosie, by fundraising to assist other NICU babies and their parents.

The reason behind their fundraising effort is that Rosie and her parents benefited from a MiniBoo that was gifted to them by a family friend.

MiniBoos are bonding and positioning aids that are specially designed for NICU babies and their parents.

They provide support and aid for wires and life-saving medical equipment, and can be used to transfer scent between baby and parents.

Ryan said: “As parents it made the cot less scary, we were no longer scared to touch Rosie because the softness of her comforter made her look less fragile.

“Parents have one and the baby has and they swap over so baby can get used to your scent.”

The goal of the campaign is to ensure a MiniBoo in Rosie’s name is given to every family in the NICU at both Nottingham City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre.

Readers can find out more about the fundraiser, and make a donation, at www.gofundme.com/f/qzmgf-rosie-rita-perkins?utm_campaign=p_cp+fundraiser-sidebar&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

“Since loosing Rosie, our life has changed forever but the goal remains the same.

“Our daughter’s legacy will make a difference.