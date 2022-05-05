Kirkby College has been awarded the Youth Sports Trust Gold Quality Mark

Kirkby College, in Tennyson Street, has been awarded the Quality Mark after a self-review process which involved an audit of the school’s PE provision and the identification of its priorities for a development plan.

Mark Golden, headteacher, said: “We are delighted to receive the Gold Quality Mark from the Youth Sports Trust.

“We are committed to doing the best we can for our students and we believe this represents that commitment.

"We will continue to do all we can to keep on improving not only our PE provision, but the quality of our overall provision for our students.”

The process has been aligned to Ofsted guidance supporting the PE and Sport Premium and comprises a series of straightforward benchmarking statements, where schools can provide evidence of their level of provision in five areas.

These areas range from overall vision for PE, physical activity and school sport to the use of PE, physical activity and sport as a catalyst for wider learning, while also focusing on the quality of school sport, PE, and physical activity.

This good news follows on from the news in March that the school is set to join one of the leading multi-academy trusts in the country, Outwood Grange Academies Trust.