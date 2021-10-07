The Headway shop is appealing for more items such as bric-a-brac, clothes, toys, shoes, bags, vinyls, household and kitchen goods, baby items, crockery and especially small electrical products, which can be sold to raise funds.

The small store on Station Street doesn’t require books, CDs and DVDs and doesn’t have the room for furniture.

The popular charity shop helps raise funds for Headway, a UK-wide charity that works to improve life for people who have experienced a brain injury by providing support and information services.

Headway Kirkby-in-Ashfield in plea for more donations

It also provides a freephone helpline, and a website containing information and fact sheets on all aspects of brain injury, as well as booklets and publications designed to help people understand and cope with its effects.

The charity also has an emergency fund to help people dealing with the financial implications in the immediate aftermath of a brain injury and in a new initiative is the provision of a Brain Injury Identity Card, to help people navigate everyday situations.

Julie Chambers, who is Headway’s area manager for the Midlands area, said: “All donations are massively appreciated and a big thank you goes out to the community in Kirkby for supporting us.”

To find out more information about Headway contact: [email protected] and there is also more information about brain injury and support, which can be found at www.headway.org.uk. The charity’s helpline number is at 0808 800 2244.