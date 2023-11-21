Members of the community are invited to find out more about clinical research by visiting a mobile research unit at King’s Mill Hospital.

The Nottinghamshire mobile research unit, which has a fully-equipped research clinic, is based outside the main entrance of King’s Mill Hospital until Friday, December 1.

The unit aims to make it easier for members of the public to access research opportunities and take part in clinical trials.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS foundation trust already carries out research in its dedicated facilities at King’s Mill Hospital alongside GP practices.

Patients and members of the public will have the opportunity to talk to clinical research colleagues between 10am and 3pm every weekday.

They will be able to find out how the trust’s research and innovation team carries out cutting-edge research, for example, screening for undiagnosed liver disease and treatment for high cholesterol.

The trust currently has more than 4,000 patients taking part in research trials in more than 25 areas, including respiratory, oncology and rheumatology.

The trust plans to build on this work by expanding studies into areas not previously involved in research, as well as aligning with the trust priorities, for example, dementia and ageing.

To learn more about how Sherwood Forest Hospitals can support clinical trials, please email [email protected].

Alison Steel, head of research and innovation at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Having the unit outside the hospital is showcasing how we can make research more visible and accessible to the local community.

“Research is on the move.

“By placing the unit in the local community we hope it will give more people an opportunity to participate in clinical research studies and provide them with access to new treatments and interventions.”

Earlier this year the trust became the first trust in the Midlands region to achieve accreditation from IAOCR – the international accrediting organisation for clinical research.

AOCR accredits clinical research sites and organisations internationally by independently assessing both people and processes to the highest standards.