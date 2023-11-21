Members of staff from the Amazon warehouse in Sutton recently volunteered with Home-Start, helping out at the charity’s shop in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amazon employees spent the day at the shop on Albert Street, assisting with maintenance and decorating.

Home-Start is a charity that supports families through difficult times such as post-natal depression, bereavement and physical health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides home visits, group support sessions and early years support for children.

Staff from the Amazon warehouse in Sutton volunteered at the Sure-Start shop in Mansfield. Photo: Amazon

Amazon has supported the charity in the UK since 2016 through a wide range of activities including volunteering and donations.

Vivek Khanka, general manager at Amazon’s Sutton warehouse, said: “Home-Start is an important charity that supports families in our community and across the UK.

"I am glad our colleagues were able to volunteer at the Home-Start shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley Thompson, from Home-Start, said: “We would like to thank the Amazon employees who took some time out to volunteer with our shop.

"The support is appreciated, and I hope they enjoyed learning more about the work we do.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities across the UK.

Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose.