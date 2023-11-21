Amazon employees in Sutton take time out to volunteer at Mansfield charity shop for a day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amazon employees spent the day at the shop on Albert Street, assisting with maintenance and decorating.
Home-Start is a charity that supports families through difficult times such as post-natal depression, bereavement and physical health problems.
The charity provides home visits, group support sessions and early years support for children.
Amazon has supported the charity in the UK since 2016 through a wide range of activities including volunteering and donations.
Vivek Khanka, general manager at Amazon’s Sutton warehouse, said: “Home-Start is an important charity that supports families in our community and across the UK.
"I am glad our colleagues were able to volunteer at the Home-Start shop.”
Shelley Thompson, from Home-Start, said: “We would like to thank the Amazon employees who took some time out to volunteer with our shop.
"The support is appreciated, and I hope they enjoyed learning more about the work we do.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities across the UK.
Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.
Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose.
Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.