Kingfishers, sausages and spooky goings on at DH Lawrence Museum in Eastwood

A new exhibition entitled ‘Kingfishers, sausages and spooky goings on’ is opening at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum to showcase the writing of talented young people who entered the museum’s writing competition for children.
By John Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
The DH Lawrence Children’s Prize: Writing Competition was launched on World Book Day on March 1.

Open to all children up to the age of 16, the competition asked for short stories, poems and non-fiction pieces on the theme of ‘my neighbourhood.’

As one of Nottingham’s most famous sons, the award is named in honour of the Eastwood-born writer who often wrote about the local area in his own works.

A new exhibition opens at the DH Lawrence Museum this month. Photo: GoogleA new exhibition opens at the DH Lawrence Museum this month. Photo: Google
The judges, who were made up of Eastwood Writers’ Group and local writer Kai Northcott, were overwhelmed by the response, with more than 240 entries received from not just Broxtowe, but all over the country and as far afield as Iceland and Mexico.

Kai said: “It was great to read the work of so many passionate and flourishing young writers.

"The outstanding level of quality and originality of submissions made my job very difficult.

"I hope this competition gives them a boost in confidence and encourages them to keep writing.”

The free exhibition runs from October 12 until December 22 in the museum’s gallery.

Find out more at broxtowe.gov.uk/dhlawrencemuseum

Visitors may also wish to pay a small charge to explore the wider museum to experience the traditional Victorian wash house, see the parlour, feel the warmth of the kitchen fire and have a wander around the parental and other bedrooms.

The competition and exhibition has been made possible thanks to Broxtowe Council’s Shared Prosperity Funding.

