News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
Serves Adnams Broadside, Caledonian Deuchars IPA and three changing beers (often Robinsons and Timothy Taylor)Serves Adnams Broadside, Caledonian Deuchars IPA and three changing beers (often Robinsons and Timothy Taylor)
Serves Adnams Broadside, Caledonian Deuchars IPA and three changing beers (often Robinsons and Timothy Taylor)

The 17 Mansfield, Ashfield and Eastwood pubs in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.
By John Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Seventeen pubs from across Mansfield, Ashfield and Eastwood have made it into the guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted..

The guide is available to order now online at visit shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

Nik Anotnia, CAMRA chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Serves Greene King IPA, Abbott, Hardys & Hansons Olde Trip, Morland Old Speckled Hen and eight changing beers (often Little Critters, Pheasantry and Prior’s Well)

1. Bold Forester, Mansfield

Serves Greene King IPA, Abbott, Hardys & Hansons Olde Trip, Morland Old Speckled Hen and eight changing beers (often Little Critters, Pheasantry and Prior’s Well) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Serves Everards Tiger and nine changing beers

2. The Brown Cow, Mansfield

Serves Everards Tiger and nine changing beers Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Serves four changing beers (often Dukeries, Full Mash and Pheasantry)

3. Railway Inn, Mansfield

Serves four changing beers (often Dukeries, Full Mash and Pheasantry) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Serves Titanic Plum Porter and four changing beers (often Black Iris, Magpie, Shipstone’s) and beers from local breweries

4. Byron's Rest, Hucknall

Serves Titanic Plum Porter and four changing beers (often Black Iris, Magpie, Shipstone’s) and beers from local breweries Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldCAMRA