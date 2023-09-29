The 17 Mansfield, Ashfield and Eastwood pubs in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide
Seventeen pubs from across Mansfield, Ashfield and Eastwood have made it into the guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.
Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted..
The guide is available to order now online at visit shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/
Nik Anotnia, CAMRA chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.
"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”