King Charles III pays tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II
The new King of England has paid tribute to his late mother, following her death today.
King Charles III, as he is to be known, acceded to the throne on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, this afternoon.
In a statement released through Buckingham Palace, His Majesty, formerly Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”