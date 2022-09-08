King Charles III pays tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III, as he is to be known, acceded to the throne on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, this afternoon.

In a statement released through Buckingham Palace, His Majesty, formerly Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

Queen Elizabeth II and her son King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, at the State Opening of Parliament in 2019.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.