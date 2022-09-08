News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

King Charles III pays tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II

The new King of England has paid tribute to his late mother, following her death today.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:57 pm

King Charles III, as he is to be known, acceded to the throne on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, this afternoon.

In a statement released through Buckingham Palace, His Majesty, formerly Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

Read More

Read More
Tributes paid to Queen by leading Ashfield figures
Queen Elizabeth II and her son King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, at the State Opening of Parliament in 2019.

Most Popular

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Elizabeth IIPrince CharlesEnglandQueen