Kind-hearted Ashfield businessman gifts £3,000 to struggling families for Christmas

Craig Gould, director of Annesley-based Make Consulting, has donated tens of thousands of pounds to good local causes over the last few years.

This year, he decided to help local families who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, who helped Mr Gould identify the 15 deserving families, posted on his Facebook page at the beginning of December appealing for struggling families to come forward and apply for the £200.

It was asked that the money be spent at local independent shops also feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Anderson and Mr Gould spent December 21 delivering the cash to the chosen families.

Mr Anderson said: “My good friend Craig has stepped up again to help struggling families this Christmas.

“The recipients have all been grateful and there are some heartbreaking cases out there.

“We all need help at some stage in our lives and I am glad there are people out there like Craig who step up.

“This is another fantastic gesture from Craig, a successful businessman who is Ashfield born and bred and came up the hard way.”

Mr Gould said he was more than happy to help those in need.

He said: “In times like these, we need to remember the people less fortunate than ourselves, people struggling to pay bills, heat their homes and feed their children.

“I have witnessed this first hand and up close recently which has been heartbreaking to see.

