Today (December 23) will see a murky start ahead of a band of rain pushing northeast through the morning and afternoon, the rain locally heavy.

Drier conditions will return later in the evening, with freshening coastal winds. Maximum temperature 8C.

On Christmas Eve, there will be bright spells and some scattered heavy showers throughout the day and night.

It is probably going to be windy and rainy on Christmas Day in Mansfield.

It will be rather windy with scattered showers on Christmas Day.

There will be colder weather and more wind on Boxing Day with showers, possibly wintry on hills.

So could it be a white Christmas? Probably not in Mansfield. As it stands, it is set to be a cloudy and wet Christmas for much of the UK.

David Oliver, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.

“There is some uncertainty about the timing of colder air from the North-West, but it looks like this will introduce some snow showers to the north-west of Scotland late on Christmas Day.”