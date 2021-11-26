Kimberley shoppers help provide £14,000 boost for local charity heroes

A cheque was presented to Kettlebrook Lodge at the Maws Lane Co-op store in Kimberley.

A grand total of £14,702.49 was presented to three chosen charities at the Maws Lane Co-op in the town last weekend.

The money was raised through the Co-op’s Local Community Fund, which sees a penny from every members’ purchase being put towards helping those less fortunate.

Spearheaded by Co-op member pioneer for Kimberley and Hucknall, Karen Tennant, the project runs from November to November with different causes selected each year.

Eastwood Memory Cafe also received a chunk of the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Karen said: “Thank you to everyone who has shopped with their Co-op membership card this year, nominated a local cause and helped to raise these much needed funds.

“Wishing the groups all the best and to be able to carry on doing their brilliant work.”

A share of the cash went to Eastwood Memory Cafe, which received £4,981.09.

The memory cafe provides the opportunity for those affected by dementia, and their carers, to take part in planned activiites, events and trips out, as well as providing support.

More than £5,000 was presented to the Cardiac Support Group.

Chairman Diane Rowley said: “Huge heartfelt thank you to the Co-op members for their support and providing the memory cafe with this amazing donation.”

Another wedge of the fund was presented to Kettlebrook Lodge, which is the home of the 2nd Kimberley Scout Group and acts as a vital community hub within Kimberley.

A spokesperson for Kettlebrook Lodge said: “Big thank you to our local Co-op on Maws Lane for our cheque for a whopping £4595.53.

“We are going to install some gates across the car park to keep the children safe when doing outdoor activities.”

The remainder of the money was donated to the Cardiac Support Group, which is based in Eastwood.

The support group, which received £5,125.87, works within the community and further afield to provide a support network for people with heart-related illnesses.

As the fund renews again for another year, the chosen charities are Kimberley Miners Welfare Football Club, Eastwood People’s Initiative and the Rumbletums cafe project in Kimberley.