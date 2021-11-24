Owners say 'dreams have turned into nightmare' as they close doors of well-loved Swingate pub

The White Lion in Swingate has closed permanently and will be put up for sale.

The White Lion, in Swingate, has been closed for the past few months with initial hopes for it to re-open while the current owners searched for a buyer.

However, it was confirmed on Saturday, November 20, that it will remain shut permanently.

The popular watering hole has been under its most recent ownership for more than seven years, with Yvonne Shanks and Graham Sharp taking over the reigns in 2013.

Since then, the well-respected pair have seen the pub flourish and in 2016 the venue was crowned Nottingham Branch Pub of the Year winner by CAMRA.

But Yvonne and Graham, aged 69 and 73, have now said their “dreams have turned into a nightmare” as they are left with no choice but to shut the doors for good.

They said in a message to their customers: "Despite our efforts this week we have decided that we are not re-opening the White Lion as there are too many complications.

“The pub will be put up for sale lock, stock and barrel.

“We would like to thank all of our faithful customers for their support over the last 7+ years.

“You made our dreams come true, sadly those dreams have turned into a nightmare, our retirement hopes shattered."

Yvonne and Graham say that turnover has been at "an all time low" in recent times but they have hopes that the "lion can roar again" under new ownership.

They said: “People will always travel to be in a traditional pub with top class real ales. We are proud of our achievements and I believe some entrepreneur will follow our lead.”

News of the pub’s closure has sent ripples of sadness across the Swingate community, with many leaving comments filled with fond memories and well wishes to the current owners on social media.

One person posted: “Such a shame, so many happy memories from this pub over the years. I hope everything works out well for you both.”

Another said: “So sad. All my family have happy memories at the White Lion. We will have no local pub in Swingate. Sad day.”