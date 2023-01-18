Eastwood family prepares for epic mountain adventure to raise funds for dogs

Megan Stammers-Bennett, who is just seven years old, is set to hike up Ben Nevis in Scotland this May and hopes the community will help her to raise funds along the way.

The determined youngster was inspired to launch her own fundraiser last year after being moved by a sad story about a hedgehog posted by charity Brinsley Animal Rescue on social media.

She decided she wanted to hike up Mount Snowdon in Wales with her brother Ryan, parents and friend Sophia Frith to raise money for the local charity.

Megan Stammers-Bennett (centre) with family and friends at the top of Mount Snowdon last year.

After the successful climb in March last year, the team raised a whopping £1,700 and became finalists in the BBC’s Make a Difference Awards.

This year they have decided to conquer Ben Nevis in aid of the German Shepherd Rescue Elite, which rescues and rehomes unwanted, abandoned and neglected dogs across the country.

Adventurous Megan, who is in year two at Lawrence View Primary School, is preparing for the big climb on May 30.

“She’s a determined little lady is Megan,” mum Kelly Stammers-Bennett said.

"She’s a real girly girl but she’s not afraid to get stuck in with things.

“If she’s determined to do something she’ll just get on with it and do it.

“We went on holiday to Greece and she was doing parasailing and everything – she’ll just give everything a go. Who knows what she’ll be wanting to do when she’s older.”

The children have set up a fundraising page for people to donate, which has already raised more than £160 for the animal rescue charity.

Mum Kelly added: “This is a huge challenge for all three of them, and myself and my husband Pete.

“But after seeing them push and encourage one another on Snowdon we are confident we will make it to the summit of Ben Nevis.”

