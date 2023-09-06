Kimberley school pupils complete Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for new playground

Watch more videos on Shots!

Sophie and Jessica Wright, seven, climbed the three highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales to raise money for a new playground at their school, Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley.

The girls completed the hike in just over 24 hours, with a total of 14 hours spent walking and the other ten travelling in between mountains.

Melanie Wright, Sophie and Jessica’s mum, said: “As parents we couldn't be more proud. There’s not a single describing word that measures up to the enormity of what the little ladies achieved.

Sophie and Jessica alongside their mum and dad during the Three Peaks Challenge

“We have no idea where they found the strength in the heat, but they were absolutely amazing.

“They completed it with such determination, physical and mental strength, and such an inspirational positive attitude.”

The girls completed the 23-mile challenge alongside their mum, Melanie, and their dad, Jay, as well as two friends, Steve and Debra, who assisted with the logistics and driving the family between mountains.

Sophie and Jessica decided to use the money they raised through the challenge to help renovate their school’s playground.

Sophie and Jessica holding up the design plans for their new school playground

Elizabeth Ellis, headteacher at Hollywell Primary School, said: “These two girls are an inspiration to us all.

“They were not fazed by the enormity of the challenge ahead and proved to us all how powerful a positive mindset can be.

“Our new playground is nearly completed, and we couldn’t have achieved it without their fundraising support.

“We think they are truly Hollywell stars.”

Nottinghamshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands donated £350 towards the fundraising event, which it raised through a coffee and cake sale at its Head Office.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are absolutely amazed by Sophie and Jessica’s incredible completion of the National Three Peaks Challenge.

“It’s something a lot of adults would struggle to do – let alone at the age of seven.