It was another successful year for the 2023 Beauvale Horticultural Show as competitors and public came to show off and see the wonderful products on show.

The show received 100 more entries than last year and the produce on display included giant cabbages and leeks, long gangling carrots and parsnips, runner beans and a table full of tomatoes, as well as numerous other vegetables and fruits drew the spectators to admire the products.

Karen Sutton, event organiser, said: “For gardeners, the right kind of weather plays such an important part in the production of vegetables, fruits and flowers and this year was no exception.

"However, whatever tricks the weather played, the public saw an impressive display.”

The Floral Art section of the show saw the yearly imaginative interpretations of the fantastic themes with the Petite section having the most entries.

Siobhan Lee won the Best in Show in Floral Art and the Mayor of Broxtowe, Teresa Cullen presented the trophy. Assisting with the prize giving was Coun Ron Jones, deputy chair of Greasley Parish Council.

The coveted Banksian Medal given for the most points in the vegetable, fruit and Flowers and Plants section, was won by Derek Shaw, who also won the Sherwood Salver for the Best in Show in the Fruit Section.

David Hodgkinson, last year’s Banksian winner, also took away a number of trophies and certificates, the Gordon Jarrett Shield, Tom Millington Trophy and the Beauvale Horticultural Show Trophy.

Caroline Winfield won the Best in Show Culinary section for her Apple Pie and the British Sugarcraft Guild Trophy for acquiring the most points in the Culinary Section.

Karen said: “Each year we are grateful that the number of competitors grows.

"We get people from Chesterfield and Wolverhampton as so many local shows had folded after Covid.

“We are only a small localised show but we do ensure that judges are all suitably qualified in their areas.

"This year we saw a lot of new competitors who, to their delight, came away with prizes. Hopefully this will encourage others to enter next year.

"Unless you have a go you’ll never know.”

1 . Beauvale Horticultural Show Mayor of Broxtowe, Teresa Cullen, and Banksian recipient Derek Shaw Photo: Lesley Grand-Scrutton Photo Sales

2 . Beauvale Horticultural Show Mayor Teresa Cullen and David Hodgkinson Photo: Lesley Grand-Scrutton Photo Sales

3 . Beauvale Horticultural Show Mayor Teresa Cullen and Caroline Winfield Photo: Lesley Grand-Scrutton Photo Sales

4 . Beauvale Horticultural Show A presentation of a bouquet to Mayor Teresa Cullen by Karen Sutton, event organiser Photo: Lesley Grand-Scrutton Photo Sales