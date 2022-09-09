Kimberley residents invited to pay tribute to the Queen this weekend

Residents are invited to lay floral tributes in Toll Bar Square.

Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty passed peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, yesterday afternoon.

Kimberley Town Council expressed its sadness at the news and has arranged methods for local people to share their condolences.

A spokesperson said: “The loss will be felt across our community, as it will be felt across the world.

“As we mourn, we can also reflect on her 70 years of reign, where she provided a constant presence of strength and warmth to our great nation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Union Flag has been set at half-mast outside Kimberley Parish Hall in a mark of respect.

A Book of Condolence has also been laid out inside the hall.

Residents are invited to pay their respects by signing it at from 10am to 12pm Saturday and Sunday, or from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

It will remain available for signing from tomorrow (Saturday, September 10) to the day of the funeral.

Today (Friday, September 9), the church bell was sounded once for each year of Her Majesty’s reign at midday.

At 7pm, town councillors will lay a floral tribute in Toll Bar Square and residents are invited to attend.

Everyone is welcome to add their own floral tributes up to the day of the funeral.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 10), the Union Flag will be raised to full mast, following the national proclamation of the new monarch.

On Sunday, September 11, at 3.30pm, the town council will make its proclamation of the new monarch in Toll Bar Square.

Residents are invited to attend. This short, formal ceremony will end with singing God Save The King.

Afterwards, the Union Flag will be returned to half-mast to continue the period of mourning.

On Sunday, September 18, at 6pm, a service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Kimberley, to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The town council has asked all residents to be respectful during the period of mourning of the Queen.

A spokesperson said: “All residents and local organisations are asked to consider cancelling any event inappropriate to this period of mourning.