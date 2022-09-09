Event changes in Eastwood and Kimberley this weekend following the Queen's death

Eastwood town centre

Pubs and bars:

A few pubs in Eastwood have chosen not to show live sport or entertainment as a mark of respect for the royal family.

The Sun Inn Hotel on Nottingham Road posted on social media: “Following the shock announcement yesterday of the passing of our beloved Queen, please note, as a mark of respect we will be showing no live sport or holding any entertainment for the next few days.

The DH Lawrence Music Festival will still be going ahead - with a few changes.

“We will also not be posting on social media during this time.

“Our pub will remain open as a place to gather and support one another and if you need us, we are here for our community.”

The Wellington Inn, Eastwood, has also cancelled its entertainment plans over the weekend.

The pub posted: “It is with great sadness that our Queen has passed.

“As a mark of respect we will be having no entertainment or live sports on over the next two days. Farewell our Queen Elizabeth ll.”

DH Lawrence Music Festival:

Both venues were due to be hosting musicians as part of the DH Lawrence Music Festival tomorrow, but have now pulled out of the event.

The Greasley Castle has also announced that it will not be participating in the festival.

But despite losing three venues, the DH Lawrence Music Festival will still be going ahead – with eight venues around the town set to come alive with music for the day.

Festival organisers shared: “DH Lawrence Music Festival will be going ahead tomorrow, with some slight alterations.

“Unfortunately The Wellington, Sun Inn and The Greasley Castle will not be running stages. But all other venues are going ahead.

“We are currently shifting some acts from these stage to any empty spots, we'll update changes as soon as we can.

“Very sad news yesterday, so we understand venues reasons for cancelling and this has been a tough call for most to make.

“But just want to thank every for supporting us and to all who will be with us tomorrow.”

Wedding fair:

On Sunday, a planned Wedding Fair and Open Day at the Chapel-on-the-Hill in Kimberley has been cancelled.

The fair was due to be held on Sunday, September 11, from 10am, but has now been postponed until further notice.

Breakfast club:

The Eastwood and District Royal British Legion has announced that it will continue with planned events.

Branch leader Jon Cooper said: “All veterans gave an allegiance to the Queen and at this moment, many will need the company of others to help them through this sad period in our history.