Eastwood and Kimberley are ready to light up for Christmas
Both events are set to feature live music, carols, festive refreshements and, of course, the big man himself as the switches are officially flicked to begin the Christmas celebrations.
The Kimberley event has been organised by the town council and takes place on Friday, November 24 in Toll Bar Square and the Parish Hall, from 4.30pm to 8pm.
Packed with highlights for the whole family, the event will include live music, fireworks, carols, food, rides, illuminations, Santa’s grotto and a mini-market in the Parish Hall offering a chance to snap up a unique Christmas gift or stocking filler.
The fun begins from 4.30pm when the food stalls, fairground rides and mini-market all open for business.
Live music and carols begin in Toll Bar Square from 5pm with a performance by the Holy Trinity Children’s Dance Group at 5.40pm.
Santa’s sleigh proession to Toll Bar Square is at 6.30pm followed by the fireworks and the big switch-on at 7pm.
The stalls will be open still after that and Santa’s grotto will be open from 7.15pm onwards.
The Eastwood event has been organised by Broxtowe Council, in association with Eastwood Town Council and takes place in Eastwood Square on Tuesday, November 28, from 5.30pm to 8pm.
Highlights will include illuminated disco robot drummers, Ben Mark Smith unveiling his new Christmas song, as well as other live music, Victorian carol singers and a nativity trail led by the Eastwood Churches Together group.
Santa’s grotto can be found at The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum – please note that accessible sensory sessions for the grotto are now fully booked.
The lights switch-on will take place at 7pm, followed by fireworks.
A council spokesperson said: “We understand that not everyone enjoys fireworks so we have taken care to keep them to a very short period of time and will be notifying residents in the surrounding areas in advance so they can prepare.
"Some road closures and limited accessible parking spaces will be available so residents are advised to plan ahead.”
For more details, visit the council’s Facebook page.