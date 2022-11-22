Kimberley driving instructor helps raise more than £32,000 for Children in Need

Tim Elmer, of Elmer Driving, joined driving instructors across the country for BBC Children in Need’s The Big Learner Relay this month.

The event, now in its ninth year, involves relaying a Pudsey top box, the kind that driving instructors have on the roof of their cars, from one driving lesson to another around the country.

The route covered in the region of 3,000 miles over two weeks, with Tim covering the distance from Wollaton Hall to Newstead Abbey as a lead driver in the Nottinghamshire area.

Driving instuctor Tim Elmer (left) receiving the Pudsey top box at Wollaton Hall.

Other driving instructors from the area convoyed behind his car on the route in a show of support for the cause.

Tim said: “The roof box started off in Aberdeen at the start of November and worked its way down through the country and finished at Goodwood.

“I took it from Wollaton to Newstead and then passed it on to another instuctor who took it on to Mansfield.”

Each instructor was also asked to come up with ways to raise funds, with Tim choosing to visit Gilthill Primary School in Kimberley and have children sponsor and sign spots on his decorated car.

Tim decorated his car with spots during the appeal.

He said: “As part of the relay, we tend to put spots all over our cars as a nod to Children in Need.

“And in return for a donation to the charity, people get to graffiti the car.

“Myself and a few other instructors got together and took our cars up to Gilthill Primary and got all the kids to sign it. They loved it.

“All kids want to draw on a car, don’t they?”

Over its nine years, the Big Learner Relay has managed to raise more than £600,000 for the BBC charity appeal.

But after a great run, instructor Louise Walsh, the driving force behind the initiative who rides in every car as the box travels the country, has announced next year may be the final relay.

Tim said: “That was really sad for all of us to hear because we love getting involved in it.

“However, unless someone decides to take over the leadership of it, next year will probably be the last one.”