Pupils at Springbank Academy in Eastwood during a singing rehearsal.

Students at Springbank Academy and Florence Nightingale Academy worked with other schools in The White Hills Park Trust to produce the single, which is entitled ‘Carry You’.

All money raised from sales of the song, which was released on Monday (November 21), will be divided between Nottinghamshire Mind and HOPE Nottingham.

The idea was first suggested in November last year, when Dr Paul Heery, White Hills Park CEO, and music leads in the trust discussed the idea of recording a charity single featuring children from ages four to 16 across the five trust schools.

The song was composed by Caroline Salloway, music teacher at Springbank Academy in Eastwood, and pupils started to learn the song in March this year.

Caroline said: “The song ’Carry You’ was written with all age ranges in mind, to help inspire children to be the kind of friend we can rely on, to sit alongside people when they are struggling and to bring hope.

“When you hear the children sing, combined with the words of the song, we hope it will bring comfort and inspiration, especially knowing it may be a tough time of year for people with the cost of living and the rise of mental health problems.

“It’s a privilege to be able to use music as a vehicle to help others and the children have really enjoyed singing and playing their instruments.”

Trust CEO Dr Heery added: “We are very proud of the way that children and young people have come together to create a really beautiful piece of music that will bring benefits to such worthy causes.

“Supporting our local communities is an important part of our trust ethos, and we really hope that this song will inspire people to make a donation.”

The children will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 6 as part of Nottinghamshire Music Hub’s inspired Christmas event.

To give a donation and hear the song, visit https://whptrust.org/single.