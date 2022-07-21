Kimberley childcare staff celebrate top awards including 'Nursery of the Year'

Cherubs Kimberley staff at the annual awards ceremony.

Cherubs Kimberley was crowned ‘Nursery of the Year’ at the annual Cherubs Nurseries Excellence Awards.

This means that the nursery was deemed to be the best of all the 13 Cherubs nurseries across the East Midlands, beating other Nottinghamshire branches including Edwinstowe, Mapperley and Ruddington.

The award was presented at a special ceremony on Saturday, July 9, held at the East Midlands Conference Centre.

Staff and children at Cherubs Kimberley.

The Kimberley branch of Cherubs was also nominated and shortlisted for various other awards on the night, with staff members picking up a number of accolades.

Jamie Fanning was crowned ‘Assistant Manager of the Year’, while Shannon Bennett won ‘Senior Educator of the Year’.

Ellie Smith won ‘Level 3 Early Years Educator of the Year’, while colleague Olivia Walker won ‘Level 2 Early Years Educator of the Year’.

Shannon Craske was also shortlisted for ‘Apprentice Early Years Educator of the Year’.

Award winner Ellie Smith said: “It was a shock for us all to win, especially the Nursery of the Year award because we’ve never won that before.

“It was a good night – we’re all so happy. It has made us all realise that we get appreciated for what we do. I don’t think we get appreciated enough sometimes in this sector so it’s a big achievement.

“All Cherubs Kimberley staff are very proud of their achievement and have been non-stop celebrating since.