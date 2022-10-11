Kimberley caravan firm celebrate milestone sale at its Chesterfield site

Caravan and motorhome supplier, Kimberley – The Caravan and Motorhome People, has branches in Kimberley, Chesterfield and Darlington.

Celebrations were in order after the 100th vehicle was sold at its Chesterfield site since opening in March this year.

Sheffield couple, Mandy and Ian Farr, were greeted by flowers, balloons, tasty nibbles, and flutes of bubbly when they arrived to collect the motorhome, a brand new two-berth Auto Cruise Rhythm to replace their Autosleeper Nuevo.

Ian Farr, Lance Hopkinson, Paul Wain and Mandy Farr

The sale of the century was certainly cause for celebration, and for Mandy and Ian was the perfect opportunity to part-exchange their motorhome for a newer model.

Mandy said: “The reason we went with Kimberley was because they offered us more, much more, for our motorhome than any other dealer, and they had exactly the model we wanted to swap for.”

Mandy and Ian became motorhome fans four years ago, hiring one for a week-long trip to the Yorkshire Dales.

For Ian, the switch to manoeuvring a motorhome was simple given his job as a freight train driver.

Mandy regularly drives the couple during holidays now, along with their whippet, Arthur.

Mandy said: “Everyone who owns a motorhome loves the freedom it gives them and at each stop we go on long walks with Arthur.

“Trading in our motorhome for another model was easy because the Kimberley staff were excellent in the way they made sure everything went smoothly.

"The flowers and bubbly were a lovely surprise.”

Chris Lowe, managing director at Kimberley Caravans, said: “Reaching this milestone is testament to the hard work of the Chesterfield team and we were delighted to celebrate Mandy and Ian as our 100th customers.

“At Kimberley we offer the right prices on models that we sell or part-exchange and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more customers in the months ahead.”